ROWE Allan
(94 years) Monica, Malcolm and Vanessa thank the following.
The team from A-B Carers who daily looked after Allan in such a kindly way, including social workers and district nurses.
Mark Major from Castle Hill Hospital and Dr. Bunting, Fieldhouse Surgery, Bridlington for their help and kindness.
Brighams Funeral Directors for the very efficient arrangements.
David, Salvation Army, Envoy for his very comforting service at
Octon Crematorium.
Pauline from Northcote Hotel
for the beautiful refreshments later. We hope we have not missed anyone. So many friends of Allan.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on June 27, 2019
