SWAIN William Edward (Bill) Peacefully on the
21st September 2019,
at his home. Bill, aged 84 years,
of Butterwick.
Beloved Husband of the late Edna
and a much-loved Dad and Grandad.
Funeral Service on Thursday
10th October at Butterwick Parish Church at 2:00 PM, followed by interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, will
be equally divided between
St Barnabas Hospice 'Hospice at Home' Service and Marie Curie Cancer Care and may be sent to
Carr Funeral Service,
2 Spilsby Road, Boston,
Lincs, PE21 9DA.
Tel: Boston 311 300.
Published in Boston Standard on Oct. 2, 2019