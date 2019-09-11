|
|
|
Smiler William
(Bill) Sadly passed away on
August 22nd 2019,
aged 85 years.
Formerly of Butterwick.
Loving husband to Avril
and step daughter Nicole.
Funeral Service to be held at
Seven Hills Crematorium,
Felixstowe Road, Nacton, Suffolk,
IP10 0FG on Tuesday
October 1st at 12 noon.
No flowers please but
donations, if desired, for
The Debenham Project
(Local Dementia Support Charity)
may be sent to
Farthing Funeral Service,
44, Aspall Road, Debenham,
Stowmarket, IP14 6QA
Published in Boston Standard on Sept. 11, 2019