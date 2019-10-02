|
|
|
Overton Vera Julie, Shane and Charlotte Pedley and Michael and Monica Taylor and family would like to thank everyone for attending Vera's funeral, also for the kind donations to Marie Curie Nurses, Paula Sargeant for the comforting service and Sally Johnson for the beautiful flowers and the Malcolm Arms for the delicious catering.
Thank you also to F.E. Addlesees
for the excellent funeral arrangements and to everyone who visited Vera
in the last few years of her life.
Published in Boston Standard on Oct. 2, 2019