Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
13:30
Boston Crematorium
Lincolnshire
BROWN Sydney Kenneth We are sad to announce
the passing away of Syd, peacefully at home on
13th July, 2019.

Funeral to be held at
Boston Crematorium, Lincolnshire at 13.30pm on Monday, 5th August, 2019. Afterwards at the Red Lion Inn Stickford for a celebration of Dad's life. All family and friends welcome.
Please feel free to wear bright colours.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, to LIVES Charity.
Dad will be missed by all.
Enquiries to F. E. Addlesee & Son Ltd
44 Castle Street, Boston
Lincolnshire PE21 8PN
Tel: 01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on July 24, 2019
