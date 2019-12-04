|
Katugampola Sue of Freiston passed away
peacefully at Pilgrim Hospital on
26th November, 2019 aged 58 years.
Dearly loved wife of Athula,
loving Mum of Alice, Daughter of Jean and Sister of Simon.
A celebration of her life will take place at Boston Crematorium on
Wednesday 11th December, 2019
at 10.30am.
Flowers welcome or donations towards MS Society may be sent to
F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd,
44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN 01205 311303
At Sue's wish please wear bright colours and a smile
Published in Boston Standard on Dec. 4, 2019