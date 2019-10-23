Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael H Sivill Funeral Directors
Leagate Road
Lincoln, Lincolnshire LN4 4RS
01526 342779
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
14:30
Boston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Effield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Effield

Notice Condolences

Ruby Effield Notice
EFFIELD Ruby May Of Moorhouses,
sadly passed away on the
15th October 2019, aged 84 years.
Loving wife of the late Philip,
dear mother to Rodney, Dennis and
Charlie, dear mother-in-law
to Susan, Nicki and Shelagh
and a dear grandma.
Funeral service to be held at
Boston Crematorium on
Wednesday 30th October 2019
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to Michael H. Sivill,
Funeral Director, Leagate Road,
Coningsby, Lincoln. Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Boston Standard on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.