EFFIELD Ruby May Of Moorhouses,
sadly passed away on the
15th October 2019, aged 84 years.
Loving wife of the late Philip,
dear mother to Rodney, Dennis and
Charlie, dear mother-in-law
to Susan, Nicki and Shelagh
and a dear grandma.
Funeral service to be held at
Boston Crematorium on
Wednesday 30th October 2019
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to Michael H. Sivill,
Funeral Director, Leagate Road,
Coningsby, Lincoln. Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Boston Standard on Oct. 23, 2019