|
|
|
Ruck Rose Peacefully on
Thursday 7th March 2019
at Apple Trees Care Home, Grantham, aged 88 years,
formerly of Fishtoft Road, Boston.
A loving Mum, Nan and Great Nan.
Funeral Service on Friday 22nd March at St Nicholas' Church at 2:45pm, followed by cremation.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be made to Alzheimer's Society and may be sent to Carr Funeral Service, 2 Spilsby Road, Boston, Lincs, PE21 9DA
Tel: 01205 311300
Published in Boston Standard on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More