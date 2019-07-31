Home

Carr Funeral Service (Lincoln)
Holman House
Lincoln, Lincolnshire PE21 9DA
01205 311300
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:30
Boston Crematorium Chapel
Ronard Horstwood Notice
HORSTWOOD Ronard (Ron) Peacefully on the
16th July 2019, at Elmwood House Nursing Home, Sleaford Road, Boston.
Ron, aged 86 years, of Sibsey.
A much-loved Husband.
Dad and Grandad.
Funeral Service on
Tuesday 6th August at
Boston Crematorium Chapel at 11:30AM. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, will be equally
divided between The Woodland Trust, The National Trust and
The Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust and can be sent to Carr Funeral
Service, 2 Spilsby 'Road, Boston,
Lincs, PE21 9DA.
Tel: 01205 3 I 1300.
Published in Boston Standard on July 31, 2019
