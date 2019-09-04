|
LOWTHER Patricia Ann
(Pat) Sadly passed away peacefully on the 26th August 2019 at her home. Pat, aged 73 years,
of Low Road, Wyberton.
Wife of the Late Stuart Lowther, Mother of Rachel, Roger and Emma and a much-loved Grandma.
Following a private Burial,
a Service of Thanksgiving will be held
on Friday 13th September at
St Leodegar's Parish Church,
Wyberton, at 2:00 PM.
No flowers by request please. Donations if desired, will be
equally divided between
St Barnabas Hospice 'Hospice at Home'
Service and Macmillan Cancer Support and may be sent to
Carr Funeral Service,
2 Spilsby Road, Boston, Lincs, PE21 9DA.
Tel:01205 311300.
Published in Boston Standard on Sept. 4, 2019