|
|
|
ALLEWELL Michael John Peacefully on the
22nd August 2019,
aged 86 years, of Boston.
Beloved husband of Judith, adored father of Jacqueline and Suzanne and much-loved grandfather of Ben, Sam, Max, Alex, Claudia and Josh.
He will be sadly missed and lovingly
remembered by all his
family and friends.
Funeral Service on Tuesday,
10th September, at Holy Trinity
Church, Spilsby Road, at 1.30 pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, will be equally
divided between Cancer Research UK (Colon Research) and
Alzheimer's Research UK, and may be sent to Carr Funeral
Service, 2 Spilsby Road, Boston, Lincs PE21 9DA. Tel: 01205 3I1300.
Published in Boston Standard on Sept. 4, 2019