Mark Forth Independent Funeral Service
10 New Road
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE11 1DQ
01775 720800
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00
St Gilbert & St Hugh's Church
Gosberton Risegate
Maurice Houghton

Maurice Houghton Notice
Houghton Maurice
"Mog"
Passed away peacefully at
Stonehaven Residential Home
on 10th May 2019,
aged 90 years.
Service to take place at
St Gilbert & St Hugh's Church, Gosberton Risegate
on Thursday 6th June 2019 at 12.00.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to be divided between
Alzheimer's Research &
Stonehaven Residential Home
may be given at the service or sent to
Mark Forth Independent
Funeral Services
10 New Road, Spalding. PE11 1DQ
01775 720800
Published in Boston Standard on May 29, 2019
