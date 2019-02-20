|
JENNINGS Mary Peacefully on Thursday
7th February 2019 at
White Gables Care Home,
aged 96 years, of Kirton.
A much loved Mother, Mother in Law, Grandmother & Great Grandmother.
Funeral Service at
Kirton Parish Church on
Friday 22nd February at 1pm
followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired will be divided between Kirton Parish Church & Cancer Research UK and may be sent to Carr Funeral Service,
2 Spilsby Road, Boston, Lincs,
PE2l 9DA Tel 01205 311300.
Published in Boston Standard on Feb. 20, 2019
