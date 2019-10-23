Home

Carr Funeral Service (Lincoln)
Holman House
Lincoln, Lincolnshire PE21 9DA
01205 311300
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
14:30
Wrangle Parish Church
Keith Arnold

Keith Arnold
Arnold Keith Of Wrangle Common,
aged 72 years.
Passed away peacefully, at his home, on the 11th October 2019.
A much-loved Husband, Father
and Grandfather.
Funeral Service on
Monday 28th October at
Wrangle Parish Church at 2:30PM, followed by cremation at Boston.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be made
to Wrangle Youth Club and can be sent to Carr Funeral Service,
2 Spilsby Road, Boston, Lincs, PE21 9DA. Tel: 01205 311300.
Published in Boston Standard on Oct. 23, 2019
