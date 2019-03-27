Home

HORN Kathleen Mary Peacefully,
on Thursday 14th March 2019 at Skirbeck Court
Residential Home, Boston.
Mary, aged 92 years, formerly of
Allington Garden, Boston.
Wife of the Late Stanley Horn,
Mother of Catherine and
Mother-in-Law of Stephen,
Granny to Kate, Paul and Claire and their Partners, Jason and Steve, and
Great Grandma to Ben and Imogen.
Funeral Service on
Thursday 28th March 2019 at
Boston Crematorium Chapel;
at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, will be equally
divided between the British Heart Foundation and Dementia UK
and can be sent to Carr Funeral Service, 2 Spilsby Road, Boston,
Lincolnshire, PE21 9DA.
Tel: 01205 3 1 1300.
Published in Boston Standard on Mar. 27, 2019
