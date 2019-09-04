Home

Carr Funeral Service (Lincoln)
Holman House
Lincoln, Lincolnshire PE21 9DA
01205 311300
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
14:30
Boston Crematorium Chapel
June Warman Notice
WARMAN June Rose Peacefully on the
25th August 2019 at
Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, June, aged 88 years,
of Clampgate Road, Fishtoft.
A much-loved Mum, Nan
and Great Nan.
Funeral Service on
Wednesday 11th September at
Boston Crematorium Chapel, at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be made
to the Hillside Animal Sanctuary (Norfolk) and may be sent to
Carr Funeral Service, 2 Spilsby Road, Boston, Lincs, PE21 9DA.
Tel: 01205 311300.
Published in Boston Standard on Sept. 4, 2019
