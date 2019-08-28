Home

Carr Funeral Service (Lincoln)
Holman House
Lincoln, Lincolnshire PE21 9DA
01205 311300
Juliet Tait

Juliet Tait Notice
TAIT Juliet Ethel Peacefully on the
17th August 2019 at
Pilgrim Hospital.
Juliet, aged 95 years, of Boston.
Wife of the Late Frank Gordon Tait.
Funeral Service on Mon day 9th September at St Thomas' Parish
Church, London Road; at 2:15 PM, followed by private cremation.
No flowers by request please. Donations, if desired, will be
equally divided between the Pilgrim Hospital League of Friends and
St Thomas' Church and can be sent
to Carr Funeral Service, 2 Spilsby
Road, Boston, Lincs, PE21 9DA.
Tel: 01205 3 1 1300.
Published in Boston Standard on Aug. 28, 2019
