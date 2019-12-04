Home

Jason Stronza Notice
STRONZA Jason Aged 56
Sadly passed away on
15th November 2019
surrounded by his family.
Loving Husband to Ginny,
Father to Alicia, Grandpa to
Evelyn, Brother to Ricky (late),
Andres, Paul, Julia and Tonita.
His vibrant soul will be dearly missed.
Funeral taking place on
Tuesday 17th December 2019
at 11:30am at St Edmunds
Roman Catholic Church, Westgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.
Family flowers only.
Donations if preferred to Sue Ryder and/or Scottish Huntington's Association c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street,
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX.
Published in Boston Standard on Dec. 4, 2019
