Swearers Funeral Directors
Blenheim Road
Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire PE26 1AL
01487 812239
Janet Tory

Janet Tory Notice
Tory Janet From Peterborough,
formerly of Boston,
passed away peacefully on
Friday 31st May 2019,
aged 83 years.
A much loved Mum to Fred
and Richard and their families.
The funeral service will be
at Peterborough City Crematorium
on Monday 29th July 2019
at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations
are for Age UK
and can be made on the day
or sent c/o Swearers Funeral Service
Blenheim Road Ramsey Cambs
PE26 1AL
Tel 01487 812239
Published in Boston Standard on June 26, 2019
