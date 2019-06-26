|
|
|
Tory Janet From Peterborough,
formerly of Boston,
passed away peacefully on
Friday 31st May 2019,
aged 83 years.
A much loved Mum to Fred
and Richard and their families.
The funeral service will be
at Peterborough City Crematorium
on Monday 29th July 2019
at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations
are for Age UK
and can be made on the day
or sent c/o Swearers Funeral Service
Blenheim Road Ramsey Cambs
PE26 1AL
Tel 01487 812239
Published in Boston Standard on June 26, 2019
