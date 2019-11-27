|
|
|
TUNNARD Hullett James "Jim" Formerly of Algakirk sadly passed away at Tallington Care Home on Saturday, 9th November, 2019 aged 83 years.
Much loved Husband,
Father and Grandpa.
Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium at Surfleet on
Monday 2nd December 2019 at 2pm followed by a celebration of Jim's life at St. Botolphs Parish Church at 3pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations to be divided between Alzheimer's Research and
Brain Tumour Research may be sent to
F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd, 44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN 01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on Nov. 27, 2019