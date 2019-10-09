|
|
|
Carter Helen Ann Helen passed away peacefully on the 20th September 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Helen, aged 74 years, of Malting Lane Donington and former librarian
for 23 years at Donington Library.
A much loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Sister.
Funeral service on
Thursday 17th October 2019 at
St Mary and the Holy Rood, Donington Parish Church, at 2pm, followed by interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired,
will be equally divided between
Marie Curie Cancer Care,
St Barnabas Hospice 'Hospice at Home' Service, Macmillan Cancer Support and Bluebird Care (South Lincolnshire) and can be sent to Carr Funeral Service, 2 Spilsby Road, Boston, Lincs, PE21 9DA Tel: 01205 311300.
Published in Boston Standard on Oct. 9, 2019