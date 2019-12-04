|
|
|
Scattergood George Frederick Peacefully on
21st November 2019,
at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.
George, aged 75 years,
of Spalding Road, Sutterton.
Beloved Husband of Jessie and
a much-loved Dad and
friend to many.
Funeral service on
Monday 16th December at
South Lincolnshire Crematorium Chapel at 12:00 noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be made to www.thistlesmarketgarden.net
or as alternative may be sent to
Carr Funeral Service,
2 Spilsby Road, Boston,
Lincs, PE21 9DA.
Tel: 01205 311300.
Published in Boston Standard on Dec. 4, 2019