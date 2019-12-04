Home

Carr Funeral Service (Lincoln)
Holman House
Lincoln, Lincolnshire PE21 9DA
01205 311300
George Scattergood

George Scattergood Notice
Scattergood George Frederick Peacefully on
21st November 2019,
at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.
George, aged 75 years,
of Spalding Road, Sutterton.
Beloved Husband of Jessie and
a much-loved Dad and
friend to many.
Funeral service on
Monday 16th December at
South Lincolnshire Crematorium Chapel at 12:00 noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be made to www.thistlesmarketgarden.net
or as alternative may be sent to
Carr Funeral Service,
2 Spilsby Road, Boston,
Lincs, PE21 9DA.
Tel: 01205 311300.
Published in Boston Standard on Dec. 4, 2019
