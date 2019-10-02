Home

POWERED BY

Services
B F Mulley & Son (Upminster)
254 St. Mary's Lane
Upminster, Essex RM14 3DH
01708 220330
Resources
More Obituaries for George Pogson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Pogson


1928 - 2019 Notice Condolences
George Pogson Notice
pogson George Herbert On 11th September 2019, George Herbert Pogson passed away peacefully at
Queen's Hospital, Romford.
Born in Boston in 1928 to
John Walter and Daisy.
A pupil of Carlton Road schools,
he left his hometown in 1946 for National Service in the Army,
later serving with the
Metropolitan Police in
London for 28 years.
Married in 1952 to beloved Sylvia
at Chelmsford Cathedral. They had
four children.
Much loved husband,
father, grand- and great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He will be missed by all.
The funeral service was held at
South Essex Crematorium, Upminster on Tuesday 1st October.
Donations in memory of George for the Salvation Army and British Heart Foundation care of
Funeral Directors
B. F. Mulley & Son
01708 220330
Published in Boston Standard on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.