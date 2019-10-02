|
|
|
pogson George Herbert On 11th September 2019, George Herbert Pogson passed away peacefully at
Queen's Hospital, Romford.
Born in Boston in 1928 to
John Walter and Daisy.
A pupil of Carlton Road schools,
he left his hometown in 1946 for National Service in the Army,
later serving with the
Metropolitan Police in
London for 28 years.
Married in 1952 to beloved Sylvia
at Chelmsford Cathedral. They had
four children.
Much loved husband,
father, grand- and great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He will be missed by all.
The funeral service was held at
South Essex Crematorium, Upminster on Tuesday 1st October.
Donations in memory of George for the Salvation Army and British Heart Foundation care of
Funeral Directors
B. F. Mulley & Son
01708 220330
Published in Boston Standard on Oct. 2, 2019