Kirk George of Gipsey Bridge
Passed away peacefully after a
short illness in the Butterfly Hospice
on 21st February, 2019 aged 78 years.
Widower of the late Gloria Kirk.
Much loved Dad to Christabel and Malcolm. Devoted Grandad to
Haidee, Ellice, Olivia and Jack.
Funeral service at St. Margaret's Church, Langrick on Wednesday,
6th March, 2019 at 12.30pm followed by cremation at Boston Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations to be shared between MacMillan Cancer Support and
St. Barnabas Hospice may be sent
to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd,
44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN
01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on Feb. 27, 2019
