Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
14:00
Holland Fen Parish Church
Frederick North Notice
NORTH Frederick Neville
(Nev) Suddenly on Friday
9th August 2019
at Pilgrim Hospital,
aged 93 years, of Holland Fen.
Beloved Husband of Joan,
Dad to Joanna and Angela and
Grandpa to Daniel and Charlotte.
Funeral Service on Friday
30th August at Holland
Fen Parish Church at 2:00 PM,
followed by Interment on his farm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
may be made to the
Air Ambulance Appeal and
can be sent to Carr Funeral
Service, 2 Spilsby Road, Boston,
Lincs, PE21 9DA. Tel: 01205 3 11300.
Published in Boston Standard on Aug. 21, 2019
