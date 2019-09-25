Home

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
13:00
St. Nicholas Church
Skirbeck
Evelyn Norton Notice
NORTON Evelyn Formerly of Shaw Road.
Passed away peacefully in Skirbeck Court on 17th September 2019,
aged 102 years.
Widow of the late Jack,
loving Mum to Barrie, Keith and Lesley and Roger and Hilary
and all Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
Funeral service at St. Nicholas Church, Skirbeck on Wednesday,
2nd October, 2019 at 1pm to be followed by burial in Boston Cemetery.
Flowers or donations, if desired, towards Skirbeck Court Amenities Fund may be sent to
F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd,
44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN 01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on Sept. 25, 2019
