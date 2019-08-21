|
|
|
HOLSTEAD Eric Of Donington, passed away
peacefully in the Pilgrim Hospital on
Saturday 10th August 2019,
aged 94 years.
Much loved husband
of the late Barbara.
A dearly loved Dad, Grandad and
Great Grandad who will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Funeral service at
South Lincolnshire Crematorium Surfleet on Friday 6th September
at 2pm.
Family flowers only,
donations preferred for
Cancer Research UK
may be given at the service or sent to
Lincolnshire Cooperative
Funeral Services (Clubleys)
St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs PE11 1JD. Tel 01775 723199.
Published in Boston Standard on Aug. 21, 2019