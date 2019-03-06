Home

Carr Funeral Service (Lincoln)
Holman House
Lincoln, Lincolnshire PE21 9DA
01205 311300
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:30
Zion Methodist Church
Elsie Parkinson Notice
PARKINSON Elsie Mary Passed away peacefully on the 22nd February 2019,
at Hunters Creek
Nursing Home, London Road, Boston. Elsie, aged 96 years, formerly
of Langrick Road, Boston.
Wife of the late Hubert Parkinson
and a much loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.

Funeral Service on Monday 18th March at Zion Methodist Church at 1 1:30am, followed by Cremation at Boston.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
will be equally divided between
The Caister Volunteer Lifeboat Service and Zion Methodist Church and
can be sent to Carr Funeral Service,
2 Spilsby Road, Boston, Lincs, PE21 9DA. Tel: 01205 311300.
Published in Boston Standard on Mar. 6, 2019
