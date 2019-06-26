|
coy Elsie and John Tragically on
24th May 2019
as a result of an accident at Leadenham.
Funeral service at
St Mary's Church, South Kyme
on Friday 5th July 2019 at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire
Air Ambulance Appeal or
St Barnabas,
may be left at church or
are being received by
Allenbys of Anwick, Funeral Directors,
68 Main Road, Anwick, Sleaford, Lincolnshire, NG34 9SU.
Tel: 01526 832319.
Published in Boston Standard on June 26, 2019
