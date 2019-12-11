|
DITCHBURN Dorothy Anne
(Dot) Peacefully on Wednesday
4th December 2019 at
The Butterfly Hospice, aged 73 years,
of Leverton.
Loving Mother of Chris,
Jonathan and Matthew,
Mother in Law of Leahanne
and big Sister to Beryl.
Funeral Service on
Monday 23rd December at
Boston Crematorium Chapel
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be made to The Butterfly Hospice and may
be sent to Carr Funeral Service,
2 Spilsby Road, Boston,
Lincs, PE2l 9DA Tel 01205 311300.
Published in Boston Standard on Dec. 11, 2019