|
|
|
Askew Doreen Formerly of Sherriff Way, Boston
has died very peacefully on
Saturday 30th November 2019 at her much loved home, Askham House
after a sudden short illness.
Our devoted and truly beloved Mum, Grandma, Great Grandma, Sister, Auntie and the most loving and
best friend to so very many.
Funeral service at Centenary,
Red Lion Street on
Friday 20th December 2019 at 11.30am followed by cremation.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Askham House
may be sent to
F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd,
44 Castle Street, Boston,
PE21 8PN
01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on Dec. 11, 2019