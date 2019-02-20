Resources More Obituaries for Don Dickinson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Don Dickinson

Notice DICKINSON Don (POP) Julie, Nigel and families wish to express sincere thanks to all relatives, family, friends, staff, neighbours and customers for their help and support over the past few months, for the kind messages of sympathy and cards received on the loss of a much loved dad, father-in-law, grandad,

(pop) great grandad.

A special thank you to all staff on the Stroke Unit, Pilgrim Hospital for the excellent care and time given to Dad during his time with them it was a great comfort to us as a family to know he was being cared for so well.

Thanks to Rev Andrew Higginson for his comforting service and

Phillip Featherstone for his personal eulogy which was heard by nearly 300 people, Yvonne Wells for the wonderful floral tributes in the shape of a coach in D & J Dickinson colours and the words POP, Betty Pinchbeck for the flowers in the church and table arrangements in Wrangle Hall, Sharon and Michael Wood for excellent catering,

family and friends for helping out serving refreshments and clearing the hall. F.E. Addlesee & Son for personal details with funeral arrangements. Donations of £915.00 is to be shared between Stroke Unit Pilgrim Hospital and Wrangle Church.



