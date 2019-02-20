|
|
|
ATKINSON DERRICK WILSON Peacefully on Monday
4th February 2019 at
Pilgrim Hospital, Derrick,
aged 93 years, of Frampton.
A much loved Dad,
Grandad & Brother.
Funeral Service at
Boston Crematorium Chapel
on Thursday 21st February at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired will be divided between The British Heart Foundation
& Cancer Research UK
and may be sent to
Carr Funeral Service,
2 Spilsby Road, Boston, Lincs,
PE21 9DA tel 01205 311 300.
Published in Boston Standard on Feb. 20, 2019
