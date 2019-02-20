Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carr Funeral Service (Lincoln)
Holman House
Lincoln, Lincolnshire PE21 9DA
01205 311300
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:30
Boston Crematorium Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Derrick Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derrick Atkinson

Notice Condolences

Derrick Atkinson Notice
ATKINSON DERRICK WILSON Peacefully on Monday
4th February 2019 at
Pilgrim Hospital, Derrick,
aged 93 years, of Frampton.
A much loved Dad,
Grandad & Brother.
Funeral Service at
Boston Crematorium Chapel
on Thursday 21st February at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired will be divided between The British Heart Foundation
& Cancer Research UK
and may be sent to
Carr Funeral Service,
2 Spilsby Road, Boston, Lincs,
PE21 9DA tel 01205 311 300.
Published in Boston Standard on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices