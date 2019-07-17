|
|
|
COWLING Christine Margaret
née Ketteringham of Wigtoft, passed away suddenly on Tuesday 2nd July 2019, aged 75.
Beloved wife of Maurice.
Dearly loved by her children
and grandchildren.
Loving sister of Nicholas and
the late Patricia and Bernard.
Funeral service at
St Mary's Church, Tydd St Mary, on
Wednesday 24th July 2019 at 10.30am.
Donations if desired for
Royal British Legion may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes
34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Lincs,
PE12 7AF 01406 425225
Published in Boston Standard on July 17, 2019