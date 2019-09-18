|
FROST
(nee PORDHAM) Alice 'Mary' Aged 81 years, of Wisbech,
formerly of Swineshead
Left this world peacefully on
11th September 2019 whilst in Cambridge Manor Nursing Home.
Dearly loved wife of the late John,
much loved mum of John and Jamie, mother-in-law of Jayne and Alex, dearly loved grandma of Rebecca, Elizabeth, Isabella, Daniel, Katie and Archie, and great grandmother
of Amelie and Ava.
A funeral service will be held at
Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on
Thursday 26th September 2019 at
12.15 pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, in Mary's memory for 'The Arthur Rank Hospice'
may be made at the service
or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB.
Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Boston Standard on Sept. 18, 2019