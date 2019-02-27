|
|
|
HUNT Albert Edward Peacefully on the
18th February 2019, at Pilgrim Hospital; after a
short illness. Albert, aged 92 years,
of Edwin Street, Boston.
Husband of the Late Doris and
a much-loved Father.
Grandfather and Great-Grandfather.
Funeral Service on Thursday 7th March 2019 at Boston Crematorium Chapel at 2:30 PM. Flowers or if desired, Donations may be made to the
Pilgrim Hospital Heart and Lung Fund and can be sent to Carr Funeral
Service, 2 Spilsby Road, Boston,
Lincs, PE21 9DA.
Tel: 01205 3 1 1300.
Published in Boston Standard on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More