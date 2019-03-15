|
|
|
HOWCROFT Zena Mary On 11th March 2019, at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
aged 85 years. Zena, former head teacher, at Waterloo Infant Primary School 1970 - 1992.
Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Memorial Service at the
White Church, Fairhaven on Monday 25th March 2019,
at 1.00pm, preceded by
private cremation.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired in aid of North West Air Ambulance c/o
the Funeral Director, David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW. Telephone 01253 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
