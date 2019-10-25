Home

Yvonne Croston Notice
CROSTON (Banach)
Yvonne Ann Passed away at home on
Sunday 20th October 2019,
aged 69 years.
Devoted wife to the late Harry,
also a dear sister,
sister-in-law and auntie.
Yvonne will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at United Reformed Church on Monday 11th November at 12.15pm followed by cremation at
Carleton Crematorium at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Trinity Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
