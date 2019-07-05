Home

Winifred Drury Notice
DRURY (nee Dooney)
Winifred On Saturday 29th June 2019 peacefully whilst in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Winifred passed away
aged 84 years, (formerly of Gamble Road Thornton)
Winifred will be missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at Sacred Heart RC Church Thornton on Tuesday 16th July 2019 at 12.45pm, prior to Burial at Fleetwood Cemetery at 2pm.
All flowers welcome.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton Cleveleys
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 5, 2019
