ROSE-QUIRIE (William) OBE
'Bill' Isobel and the family of the late William Rose-Quirie O.B.E wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence, beautiful floral tributes and donations received during their sad loss.
Special thanks to Christian and Emma and Judith and Paul for their unconditional love and support.
Thanks to the wonderful doctors and nurses at Blackpool Victoria Hospital Acute Medical Unit. The Matron, Doctors and nurses at the Village Practice, Thornton. Friends at the Probus Club of Cleveleys. Members of the National Coast Watch Institute Fleetwood. The Royal Military Police and Para Brigade. Colleagues from the Prison Service. The Piper for his music. The Park Club and Lee for his catering. Father Chris Cousens and the wonderful church family at St. Teresa's R.C. Church. John Byrne and colleagues at J T Byrne Funeral Directors, sincere thanks for your care, guidance and and professional service.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019