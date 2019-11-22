|
ROSE-QUIRIE (William) OBE
'Bill' Fortified by the rites of
the Holy Church
On Tuesday 19th November 2019, peacefully whilst in hospital, surrounded by his family,
Bill passed away aged 78 years.
Dearly beloved Husband of Isobel and a loving and much loved Dad, Father-in-law, Grandad, Great Grandad, Brother and Friend.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service and Requiem
Mass will take place at St. Teresa's
R C Church on Thursday 5th December 2019 at 12:15pm followed by a committal at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Trinity Hospice c/o
the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to J T Byrne Funeral Directors, 85 Victoria Road East, Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU. Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019