PHELPS William Warren (Bill) Bill's daughter Stephanie
would like to thank
Father Clive Lord, Anglican
Chaplain, Victoria Hospital,
for the beautiful funeral service
at St Mary's, Squires Gate.
My heartfelt thanks to his
dear friends Gill and Alan Carter
and all members of Bill's
'Adopted' family for all that they've
done to love, support and include
Dad in his lifetime.
To Marija, Graham and Annie,
I simply cannot thank you enough.
Thanks too to the members of the
congregation and choir at
St Mary's, his friends from the
former St Nicholas Church,
the Hospital Chaplaincy Team,
staff at St. Nicholas School,
members of the German Circle
and his many friends and neighbours on Henson for
their cards of condolence,
kind sentiments and donations to
Dads' chosen charity
Cancer Research UK.
Special thanks to Alison Orchard
and the many staff at the
Co-operative Funeralcare for their very sensitive and dignified funeral arrangements.
Shirley and Bill are together again
and they will always be remembered by those who
loved them with a smile.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019