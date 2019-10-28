Resources More Obituaries for William Phelps Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Phelps

Notice PHELPS William Warren (Bill) Bill's daughter Stephanie

would like to thank

Father Clive Lord, Anglican

Chaplain, Victoria Hospital,

for the beautiful funeral service

at St Mary's, Squires Gate.

My heartfelt thanks to his

dear friends Gill and Alan Carter

and all members of Bill's

'Adopted' family for all that they've

done to love, support and include

Dad in his lifetime.

To Marija, Graham and Annie,

I simply cannot thank you enough.

Thanks too to the members of the

congregation and choir at

St Mary's, his friends from the

former St Nicholas Church,

the Hospital Chaplaincy Team,

staff at St. Nicholas School,

members of the German Circle

and his many friends and neighbours on Henson for

their cards of condolence,

kind sentiments and donations to

Dads' chosen charity

Cancer Research UK.

Special thanks to Alison Orchard

and the many staff at the

Co-operative Funeralcare for their very sensitive and dignified funeral arrangements.

Shirley and Bill are together again

and they will always be remembered by those who

Shirley and Bill are together again

and they will always be remembered by those who

loved them with a smile. Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019