PENNINGTON William
(Bill) Passed away in Hospital
on 24th November 2019,
aged 83 years.
Bill will be very sadly missed
by his loving wife Diane
and all his children,
grandchildren and
all other family and friends.
A service will be held on
Thursday 12th December
at 2.30pm at
Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in Bill's memory can be made to 'Teenage Cancer Trust' c/o and all enquiries to
Layton Funerals,
80 Onslow Road,
Blackpool,
FY3 7EP
Tel 01253 301306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019
