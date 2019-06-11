|
|
|
Mills William
(Bill) Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Trinity Hospice on Saturday 1st June 2019.
Bill aged 79 years.
Devoted husband of Teresa, loving dad of Steven and Paula and a special grandad and great grandad. Bill will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his family and friends.
His funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday June 18th 2019 at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only by request, donation to Trinity Hospice.
All further enquiries to NC Funeral Directors, 185 Lord Street. Fleetwood.
Tel 01253 420110.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 11, 2019
Read More