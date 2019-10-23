Home

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:30
Carleton Crematorium
William Johnston Notice
JOHNSTON William
Passed away
peacefully in his sleep on
Sunday 13th October 2019,
aged 94 years.
Devoted husband of the late Betty, dearly loved dad of Marion and Tracy and father in law of Stephen, much loved grandad of Stephanie and Mark, cherished
great grandad of Emily, Lydia, Josh, Charlie, Isabella and Sofia.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 30th October at 10:30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to N-Vision, Princess Alexandra Home For The Blind.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019
