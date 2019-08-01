Home

J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
13:15
Carleton Crematorium
Dempsey William Michael
"Michael" On Sunday 28th July 2019, peacefully whilst at his home in Thornton, Michael passed away aged 76 years.
A much loved and loving husband, dad, granddad and
great granddad.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and Celebration of life will take place on Monday 12th August 2019 at 1.15pm
at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Trinity Hospice c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to J T Byrne Funeral Directors 85 Victoria Road East Thornton Cleveleys Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
