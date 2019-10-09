Home

Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street
Lytham, Lancashire FY8 5EW
01253 733909
Requiem Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Ansdell
Committal
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00
Lytham Park Crematorium
William Cartmell Notice
CARTMELL William James
"Jim" Peacefully on 1st October 2019
in Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
Jim, aged 88 years, of Ansdell.
Beloved husband of the late Anne, much loved dad of Anthony, David and the late Shirley, dear father in law of Steve and Helen and a dearly loved grandad and great grandad.
Jim will be greatly missed by all his loving family and many friends.
Requiem Mass at
St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ansdell, on Friday 18th October at 11.00am followed by committal at Lytham Park Crematorium
at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, may be sent to MS Society (in memory of a
loving daughter, Shirley)
c/o the Funeral Director.
David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd, 42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
