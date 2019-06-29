Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilfred Maskery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilfred Maskery

Notice Condolences

Wilfred Maskery Notice
Maskery Wilfred Walter
(Wally) 04-06-1940 - 17-06-2019,
Aged 79 years

Loving husband of Denise, adoring father of Michael and Julie and doting grandfather
of Kian, Wilfie, George and Harry.

"Goodnight and God bless from everyone lucky enough to know you and love you xx"

Service to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes on Friday July 5th at 1-30pm.
Colourful attire preferred.

Family flowers only please and donations in lieu, if desired to
Brian House Children's Hospice. Donations and all enquiries c/o

D. Hollowell and Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Lytham Road, Blackpool,
Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.