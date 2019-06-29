|
|
|
Maskery Wilfred Walter
(Wally) 04-06-1940 - 17-06-2019,
Aged 79 years
Loving husband of Denise, adoring father of Michael and Julie and doting grandfather
of Kian, Wilfie, George and Harry.
"Goodnight and God bless from everyone lucky enough to know you and love you xx"
Service to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes on Friday July 5th at 1-30pm.
Colourful attire preferred.
Family flowers only please and donations in lieu, if desired to
Brian House Children's Hospice. Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Lytham Road, Blackpool,
Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 29, 2019