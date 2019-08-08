Home

D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
13:30
Park Crematorium
Lytham St. Annes
BLACK Vivienne Helen Gray Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in hospital on Saturday August 3rd 2019, aged 77 years. Much loved mother of Sheenagh and devoted grandmother of Tyler. Vivienne is dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all her
family and friends.
Service to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes on Friday August 16th at 1:30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Intensive Care Unit, BVH.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Tel: 408886. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019
