|
|
|
SUMNER Veronica On Tuesday 19th November, Veronica passed away
aged 87 years.
Loving Mum to Gary, Thomas, Beverley and Michelle.
A dear partner to Vin and a
much loved Mother in Law,
Nan and Great Grandma.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Monday 9th December 2019 at 1:15.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Cancer Research UK, c/o the Funeral Directors.
All Enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Low Moor Road, Bispham, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY2 0PA. Tel: 01253 500 536.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019